Mortgage REITs slump as sharp rise in rates rolls on

The 10-year Treasury yield is up another three basis points today to 2.45% - this from roughly 2.00% just seven weeks ago.

A number of mortgage REITs pushed through capital raises over the past couple of months, using the proceeds to buy paper that may have since fallen in value.

Arlington Asset (AI -7.4% ) was the first to report its Q3 (not a REIT, but a leveraged holder of MBS), and investors are selling a strong quarter. Presentation slides here.

Annaly (NLY -2.3% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.7% ), Armour (ARR -2.4% ), Two Harbors (TWO -1.5% ), CYS Investments (CYS -2.7% ), Invesco (IVR -1.4% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT -1.1% ), MFA Financial (MFA -1.9% ), Western Asset (WMC -0.9% ), Ellington Residential (EARN -1.4% )

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT