Mortgage REITs slump as sharp rise in rates rolls on

The 10-year Treasury yield is up another three basis points today to 2.45% - this from roughly 2.00% just seven weeks ago.
A number of mortgage REITs pushed through capital raises over the past couple of months, using the proceeds to buy paper that may have since fallen in value.
Arlington Asset (AI -7.4%) was the first to report its Q3 (not a REIT, but a leveraged holder of MBS), and investors are selling a strong quarter. Presentation slides here.
Annaly (NLY -2.3%), AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.7%), Armour (ARR -2.4%), Two Harbors (TWO -1.5%), CYS Investments (CYS -2.7%), Invesco (IVR -1.4%), New York Mortgage (NYMT -1.1%), MFA Financial (MFA -1.9%), Western Asset (WMC -0.9%), Ellington Residential (EARN -1.4%)