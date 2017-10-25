LyondellBasell plans new $2B Gulf Coast chemicals and plastics project

LyondellBasell (LYB -1.5% ) is planning to build a $2B-plus chemicals and plastics plant along the Gulf Coast, although a final decision may still be a year away, CEO Bob Patel tells the Houston Chronicle.

Patel says the plant would boast the biggest production capacity in the world for propylene oxide and butyl alcohol, capable of manufacturing a respective 1B lbs. and 2.2B lbs. annually; propylene oxide is is used to make bedding, carpeting, coatings, building materials and adhesives, and the by-product tertiary butyl alcohol is refined into an additive that makes fuels burn cleaner.

LYB already has launched a major expansion along the Houston Ship Channel, currently building a plastics plant in La Porte and beginning construction on a $2.4B chemicals complex spanning two locations.