Coca-Cola makes gains against beverage peers

The increased focus by Coca-Cola (KO -0.1% ) on selling juices, teas and vitamin water appears to be paying off as the company's Q3 earnings are compared to reports from PepsiCo (PEP -0.9% ) and Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS -5.8% ).

“Coca-Cola is clearly gaining share as evidenced by the very wide performance gap between itself and PepsiCo,” comments RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Mod.

"We think Coke continues to do a good job driving relevancy with consumers and leveraging innovation and mix to drive solid pricing growth," chimes in Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog.

While Dr Pepper Snapple got a boost from its Bai brand, volume and operating margin still fell short.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 11% YTD vs. +5% for PepsiCo and -7% for Dr Pepper.

