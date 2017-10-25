Nintendo rolling out high-stakes 'Animal Crossing' for phones

Nintendo (NTDOY -1.6% ) is making its biggest mobile move yet, with news that it's making the popular Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp its third game for smartphones.

Goldman Sachs estimates such a game could bring twice as much revenue as the combined sales of the first two smartphone games (Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes).

“The monetization seems to be more aggressive than the casual appeal the title suggests,” said gaming consultant Serkan Toto. “A high-quality mobile version of Animal Crossing can become a long-term cash machine for Nintendo.”

The Animal Crossing franchise made its first appearance in 2001, on the then-current Nintendo 64 console, before migrating to DS and 3DS handhelds.

This newest Animal Crossing game will take on the popular revenue model of free-to-download but sell in-game purchases; it will be available late next month on iOS and Android.