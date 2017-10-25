Morningstar slips as WSJ report shades the mutual-fund star system

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is off 2.8% alongside a Wall Street Journal report that says the company's five-star mutual fund ratings haven't necessarily added up to performance.

The paper says it evaluated thousands of funds dating back to 2003 (which was shortly after Morningstar implemented its current system), and notes that of the funds getting a coveted five stars, only 12% of them did well enough over the following five years to earn that top rating -- and 10% actually tanked badly enough to earn just one star.

That effect was amplified particularly for domestic stock funds, it says.

The conclusions are notable because of Morningstar's central place in the industry, earning revenues from nearly every asset manager in the world and influencing billions of investor dollars through some 250,000 financial advisers relying on the ratings.

For the most part (and surely unsurprisingly), the performance of funds with ratings that range from five stars down to one tend to converge over a 10-year period: Five-star funds end up performing more like a 3, while one-star funds perform at a 1.9.

For its part, Morningstar maintains that the star system is strictly backward-looking and "it's not intended to predict future performance"; it's meant to be a "first-stage screen that helps identify lower-cost, lower-risk funds with good long-term performance."

Morningstar stock hit a 52-week high of $86.84 yesterday.