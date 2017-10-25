Anthem +4% after Q3 earnings beat; sees ACA plans profitable in 2018

Anthem (ANTM +4% ) pops to 52-week highs after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising its full-year EPS forecast to $11.90-$12.00 from ~$11.70.

ANTM CEO Joseph Swedish said during today's earnings conference call that the health of its individual customers was better than expected, contributing to lower medical costs.

Swedish said ANTM will continue to offer ACA coverage in just 56 of the 143 regions in states where it sells individual insurance, down from “virtually all” of them this year, and now expects the ACA plans to be profitable in 2018, although still short its targeted 3%-5% margins.

ANTM is targeting earnings growth in the “high single to low double-digit range” for 2018, excluding impact of the return of a health insurance tax, Swedish said, adding that while shrinking ACA enrollment will force the insurer to reallocate existing fixed costs, ANTM expects growing enrollment next year in Medicare, Medicaid, specialty products and self-insured employer business.