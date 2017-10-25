Visa isn't shiny, but it's undervalued - SunTrust

"Shiny new objects" like PayPal (PYPL +0.1% ) and Square (SQ -1.1% ) are sucking up much of the oxygen in the payments space, and that's leading to undervaluation for Visa (V +0.9% ) and MasterCard (MA -0.3% ), says analyst Andrew Jeffrey.

Investors are exaggerating PayPal's competitive position, says Jeffrey, and Visa's sustainable growth and global leadership means its discount to PayPal isn't deserved.

He lifts his price target on V to $135, suggesting 23% upside .

Source: Bloomberg

