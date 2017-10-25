Shutterfly drops after earnings, analyst comments; shares down nearly 8%

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares drop 7.95% after a yesterday’s earnings report and new comments from Goldman Sachs.

The firm says Shutterfly’s softness in the high-margin Consumer segment “reflects brand closures but also existential challenges, like increased competition and strategy saturation.”

Baird thinks Shutterfly’s Q4 forecast was conservative but that the company has to show execution improvement “operating leverage and a pathway to faster growth.”

Goldman and Baird both rate the company at Neutral while Aegis Capital steps up with a Buy rating due to lower costs and prospects for expanding margins next year.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

