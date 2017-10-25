PTC Therapeutics to dispute FDA response letter on ataluren

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT +4.3% ) announces it received a complete response letter from the FDA for its new drug application of the investigational medicine ataluren for the treatment of nonsense mutation dystrophinopathies. The letter indicated that evidence of effectiveness from an additional adequate and well-controlled clinical trial will be needed to provide evidence of effectiveness.

The company believes that the decision fails to consider the benefit-risk of ataluren and the "high unmet" medical need. The company plans to file a formal dispute resolution request next week.

Shares of PTCT are higher after coming off a trading halt.

Source: Press Release