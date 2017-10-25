401(k) changes still on table, says House Ways and Means chair

Contradicting the president's if you like your 401(k), you can keep your 401(k) comments (he didn't really say that, but that's the gist), House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady says changes to the popular retirement plan are still under consideration.

Brady: "We think in tax reform we can create incentives for Americans to save more and save sooner." It sounds like the GOP would prefer to push money into the relatively little-used saver's credit, available to individuals with incomes below $31K, or married couples below $62K.

If Republicans can adopt a budget, the GOP plans to release details of its plans on Nov. 1.

