Fluor wins $240M contract to help restore power in Puerto Rico

Fluor (FLR -0.6% ) is awarded a $240M contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide construction services for all aspects of restoration of electrical power to Puerto Rico.

FLR's specific responsibilities in the reconstruction efforts are not yet clear, but the company has a long history of operations in Puerto Rico, including engineering and construction services for a coal-fired power plant that was providing 17% of the island's electricity.

A month after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, 86% of the island still is without power; officials say it could take as long as a year to restore electricity to some areas.