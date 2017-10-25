Bond funds bail on Puerto Rico

One of Puerto Rico's largest creditors (through its funds), Franklin Resources sold hundreds of millions of dollars of the island's paper over the past few days, according to the WSJ.

Franklin joins a large number of mutual funds and hedge funds who held on even through the start of bankruptcy filings, but - post hurricane - are throwing in the towel. Puerto Rico's GO bond maturing in 2035 was still hanging on at about $0.60 on the dollar ahead of the storm, but has plunged by more than 50% since. In addition to the fact that Puerto Rico is broke, there's also political risk out of D.C., including the idea from both the president and Senator Warren that no one make a profit on Puerto Rican debt.

According to Municipal Securities Rulemaking, $824B of PR bonds changed hands so far in October - more than any full month in more than two years.