Visa keeps gaining as analysts keep gushing

The Evercore analyst team isn't giving up on its bullish theme on Visa (V +1.2% ) even with shares up 40% YTD and valuation stretched compared to historic norms.

"The secular shift from cash and checks to electronic payments, the rapid growth of digital payments, combined with Visa Europe earnings accretion tied to cost synergies, price increases and share gains from national payment schemes should help drive long-term, high teens EPS growth," reads the firm's post-earnings update.

SunTrust is also sticking with a Buy rating on the stock, noting it doesn't trade with the premium of "shiny new objects" in the payments sector.

Visa traded over $110 for the first time ever today.

Sources: Barron's and Bloomberg