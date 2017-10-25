Analysts raise Texas Instruments price target after earnings report

RBC Capital Markets raises Texas Instruments’ (NYSE:TXN) price target by $2 to $102 with an Outperform rating after the quarterly report.

The firm thinks Texas Instruments can sustain double-digit growth despite the guidance suggesting sales deceleration. Gains could come from non-tech growth and benefits from Apple’s ramp up.

Drexel Hamilton gives the company a Buy rating and raises the price target from $95 to $110.

Firm cites December guidance, healthy macro trends, and the company’s position to gain margin leverage.

Texas Instruments shares are down 1.99% .

Previously: Texas Instruments reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance, and Other segment loss (Oct. 24)