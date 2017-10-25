Fox chief Murdoch expecting Sky bid success in early 2018

Despite a number of setbacks, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.6% , FOXA -0.5% ) chief James Murdoch is looking for the company's bid for the rest of Sky (SKYAY +0.9% ) to be approved by regulators in the first half of next year.

That's despite the latest wrinkle: recent reports that Fox was aware of a $32M settlement that commentator Bill O'Reilly reached over sexual harassment claims before the company renews his contract earlier this year.

Earlier this month, new revelations emerged tied to the hacking scandal that entangled the Murdochs' publishing units. The $15B bid last month was referred to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority for a 24-week review.