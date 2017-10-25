Nike rallies as execs lay out future goals

Nike (NKE +3.5% ) spikes in afternoon trading as the company lays outs long-term guidance and strategy at its investor day event in Oregon.

The headliner from the event so far is Nike's target to see revenue growth at a high single digit rate over the next five years and EPS growth in the mid-teens.

Also standing is Nike's expectation that 75% of sales will come from outside the U.S. in the future.

Nike execs are giving a detailed look at its product pipeline, an area that has drawn some criticism from analysts over the last year. The word "innovation" has been mentioned as least a half dozen times already.

Perhaps a new retail buzz phrase, Nike is talking about its shift to "real-time sell-through" from a futures model.

Nike Investor Day webcast