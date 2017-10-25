Oil sands production expansion seen slowing by half in 2019, ESAI says

Growth in production from Canadian oil sands projects is expected to decline by half to 120K bbl/day in 2019 from 250K bbl/day in 2018, ESAI Energy forecasts.

Greenfield mining projects are unlikely to go forward until after 2020, the consultancy says, adding that Suncor Energy’s (NYSE:SU) operated 190K bbl/day Fort Hills mine, sanctioned in 2013 and due for startup by year-end, could be the last greenfield mining project in the oil sands for several years.

Also, ESAI expects pipeline capacity for surplus Canadian crude to remain constrained until Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 67 expansion comes online in late 2018 and provides some temporary relief.

Other potentially relevant tickers include TRP, CVE, IMO, XOM, RDS.A, RDS.B, CNQ, PDS, CEO, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF