October U.S. auto sales preview

Kelley Blue Book forecasts new car sales in the U.S. will drop 2% Y/Y in October to 1.34M units. Demand is expected to fall off slightly even with hurricane replacement activity picking up and automakers leaning on incentive spending.

"Even with production cuts this year, incentives are on the rise and have reached 11 percent of average transaction prices. This is an indicator that new-vehicle demand is still contracting, and production cuts could be on the horizon to prevent oversupplies," notes the research firm.

Crossover/Compact SUV sales are expected to rise close to 10% during the month.

KBB's October sales forecasts on major manufacturers are posted below.

General Motors (NYSE:GM): +0.5% Y/Y to 260K units, market share of 19.4%.

Toyota (NYSE:TM): +6.3% to 198K units, market share 14.8%.

Ford (NYSE:F): +3.9% to 195K, market share of 14.6%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): -11.1% to 157K units, market share of 11.7%.

Honda (NYSE:HMC): -0.9% to 125K units, market share 9.3%.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY): -4.9% to 108K units, market share 8.1%.

Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF): -11.2% to 99K, market share 7.4%.

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY): +3.2% to 55.5K, market share of 4.1%

Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY): +11.7% to 52.5K, market share 3.9%.

