Exxon gets government OK for 35-year Argentina shale concession

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) says Argentina's Neuquén provincial government has approved its plan for a 35-year shale gas exploration program in the Los Toldos I South block.

XOM says its $200M initial investment calls for a pilot project that brings up to seven wells to production, the construction of production facilities and development of export infrastructure.

That first project could pave the way for an investment in 300 horizontal wells in a block - the Los Toldos I South block about 108 miles northwest of Neuquén City - that could pump 385 million cubic feet of gas per day at its peak.

If the pilot project is successful, XOM says it could lead to a staged development of ~300 horizontal wells in the block, which could produce 11M cm/day of gas when at full production.