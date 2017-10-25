Barrick Gold's Tanzania deal may set expensive precedent, some investors say

Some mining investors are criticizing Barrick Gold (ABX -0.8% ) for the heavy price the miner paid - including a 16% stake in each of its three mines in the country and $300M in cash from its Acacia Mining unit - in the proposed settlement of a dispute with the Tanzanian government.

Several institutional shareholders are saying that by agreeing to hand Tanzania 50% of the "economic benefits" from the three gold mines, ABX may have set an expensive precedent for what governments could demand from global mining companies, possibly slowing mine development.

“The 50 per cent is not a good precedent by any means for a very risky business,” says Chris Mancini, an analyst at Gabelli Gold Fund, which owns ABX shares. “They are disincentivising development... They are imperiling the industry."

ABX is “showing a willingness to cave to ridiculous demands,” says one unidentified ABX shareholder.