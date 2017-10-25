America Movil -6.7% after swinging to Q3 loss

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is 6.7% lower today after swinging to a loss in Q3, with the quarter held back by foreign exchange, natural disasters and a costly payment in Colombia.

The company lost 9.5B pesos (about $494M) vs. a year-ago gain of 2.1B pesos. Revenue slipped 2.2% to 244.2B pesos with no help from currency effects (the peso fell 4.2% against the dollar in the time period).

Meanwhile, the company had to make a payment of 18.5B pesos after a ruling by a Colombian arbitration panel, which said America Movil and Telefonica failed to return installed networks and infrastructure as part of a service deal with the government years ago.

Postpaid wireless subs gained a net 1.4M, including 699,000 in Brazil and 202,000 in Mexico.

America Movil ended September with 363M access lines (fixed-RGUs up 0.5%, wireless base down 1.3%). Net subscriber additions overall were 330,000; the company disconnected just over 1M prepaid accounts.

Broadband access were up 5% with 345,000 new accesses, mostly in Brazil, Central America and Colombia. Pay TV subscriber base fell 1.4% after 50,000 disconnections.

Press Release