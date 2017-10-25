Pfizer to launch consumer health unit sale next month - Reuters

The unit - which racked up $3.4B in sales last year - could go for $15B or more, and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) are among those who have already expressed interest. Other bidders could be Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Preliminary discussions, in fact, have already taken place with at least Reckitt, and Pfizer about three weeks ago sent out financial numbers to prospective buyers, according to the report.

A deal could come by the middle of next year.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) would like to put its consumer health business on the block as well (value in the $4.5B range), but fears the Pfizer auction could suck up all the dealmaking oxygen that might be out there.

