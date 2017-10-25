Caesars Entertainment marches forward in Las Vegas

Caesars Palace (CZR -2.8% ) announces that it completed the $100M renovation of its Las Vegas Palace Tower.

The renovation includes ten massive villas on the hotel's 29th floor. Those villas will have pricing beginning at $3,109 per night.

Earlier this week, Caesars CEO Mark Frissora updated on booking activity following the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

"We think that occupancy rates across the Strip took a little bit of a hit the first day and first week into the second week," he said. Some analysts have indicated that Asian tourism to the Strip may also be down.

Source: Press Release