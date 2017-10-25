Report: PG&E may have violated San Francisco area safety regulations

PG&E’s (PCG -0.6% ) electricity system in the Bay Area and other parts of California violated state regulations at least 85 times, including 11 violations in the North Bay regions victimized in this month's disastrous wildfires, the San Jose Mercury News reports, citing 2015 and 2016 state audits.

PG&E also failed in thousands of instances during 2010-14 to conduct inspections and an array of work orders that were required by California's Public Utilities Commission, according to newly released PUC audits of the company.

In the utility’s Sonoma Division, which includes areas of Sonoma County and Napa County that were hit hard by the recent fires, thousands of work orders and inspections were not completed on time, the audit determined.

PG&E defends its safety efforts and says it is now largely in compliance with new PUC rules that at the time triggered an array of violations and flawed inspection efforts.