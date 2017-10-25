EU regulators slam WhatsApp for continuing user data policy concerns

European privacy watchdogs are turning up heat on WhatsApp, saying the service hasn't acted to resolve concerns from last year over sharing user data with parent Facebook (FB -1% ).

The Article 29 Working Party -- a collection of EU data protection authorities -- notes in a letter published today that a year ago it raised concerns about the data sharing, but the company still hasn't resolved issues about getting user consent.

WhatsApp had set a policy to share users' phone numbers and other information with Facebook, but suspended the policy for EU users after the objections.

Ireland's data protection authority (with jurisdiction over Facebook's European headquarters) said in April it hoped to reach a deal on the issue with WhatsApp in coming months.

Meanwhile, next May will bring a much toothier data protection law that gives EU regulators the power to fine companies up to 4% of global turnover.