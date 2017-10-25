Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces new AI offerings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announces new AI platforms and services.

HPE Rapid Software Installation for AI offers an integrated hardware and software solution for HPC and deep learning with pre-configured frameworks, libraries, and cluster management optimization.

HPE Deep Learning Cookbook has tools that help customers choose the best hardware and software setup for their deep learning needs.

HPE AI Innovation Center is a platform for large long-term research project collaborations between universities, enterprises, and HPE researchers.

The Enhanced HPE Centers of Excellence or HPE CoE assists IT departments and data scientists in achieving better ROI from deep learning app deployment. The company will offer select customers access to the latest tech including Nvidia GPUs on Hewlett Packard systems.

Previously: UBS downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Oct. 20)