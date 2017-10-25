LendingClub shutting down five investment funds - WSJ

via Peter Rudegeair at the WSJ

LC Advisors was launched in 2011 as a way to give investor diverse exposure to LendingClub (NYSE:LC) loans. By May 2016, the operation had gathered $1.1B in AUM.

Since, there's been an industry slump, the departure of LC's CEO, a review which questioned the funds' accounting standards, and poor performance thanks to higher-than-hoped defaults.

The combined price received for the five shut funds totaled $376M. The buyer wasn't disclosed.

The company is also looking to unload the assets in a sixth fund, and shut it down.