A.O. Smith slides as Boenning & Scattergood downgrade on valuation

A.O. Smith (AOS -4.5% ) is lower despite posting modest Q3 earnings and revenue beats, as Boenning & Scattergood downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform on valuation following the stock's 24% YTD gain.

"The fundamental underpinnings of the story including consistent growth in both North America and China are firmly intact," the firm says, but shares now trade at a P/E ratio of 25x the firm's upwardly revised 2018 estimate of revenue growth of 9% and EPS growth of 17%, "a modest premium to the water infrastructure peer group average of 24.2x."

AOS is one of the highest quality names in the water infrastructure space and even in the broader industrial space, the firm says, but margins for the company's rest of the world division - which includes China - remain soft at 40 bps below the year-ago period.