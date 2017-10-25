Analysts comment on AMD's earnings; shares down 13.4%

Analysts comment on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) following yesterday’s earnings report.

Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore called the Q3 results “disappointing” since the upside came from graphics and game consoles rather than the more sustainable microprocessors, which showed little growth in a normally seasonally strong quarter.

Moore cuts CY17 EPs estimate to $0.15 from $0.18 citing higher operating expenses.

Morgan Stanley rates AMD at Equal Weight with a $11 price target.

JPMorgan’s Harlan Sur praises AMD’s execution on CPU and GPU product ramps but expects stiff competition as competitors including Intel also release new products.

Sur expects Intel to ramp up its 10nm client CPU products next year and for AMD to get a “modest” CPU/GPU market share.

JPMorgan has AMD rated at Neutral with a $16 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

AMD shares are down 13.44% .

