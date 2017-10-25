AGNC Investment income drops, but book value sees big gain

Q3 spread and dollar roll income of $0.62 per share vs. $0.67 in Q2. Dividend run rate is $0.54.

Tangible book value per share of $19.78 up from $19.25 three months ago. Today's close of $21.44 is a 8.4% premium to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return on tangible book value of 5.6% for the quarter. Economic return through first nine months of the year of 9.7%.

Net interest spread of 1.41% down 14 basis points from Q2.

CPR of 12.1% up from 10.9% in Q2. Weighted average projected CPR for remaining life of agency paper of 8.5% vs. 8.6% projected three months earlier.

More than $1B in common and preferred equity raised during quarter.

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

