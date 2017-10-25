Range Resources says 'inflection point' nearing in Appalachian Basin

Range Resources (RRC -2.7% ) is lower despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues as well as a 32% Y/Y production increase to 1.99B cfe/day.

In today's earnings conference call, RRC said it is nearing an “inflection point” in the Appalachian Basin, where its remaining natural gas pipeline capacity is set to come online in the next few months that will find it ramping up production before settling into a more methodical development pace.

To fill new takeaway capacity, COO Ray Walker said RRC plans to increase production by another 200M cfe/day in Q4 to 2.17B cfe/day, which he says would set up the company for 2018 and beyond as it then plans to slowly transition its focus from growth to deleveraging.