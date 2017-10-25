Digital Realty tops consensus with healthy Q3

Digital Realty Trust (DLR +1.5% ) easily surpassed consensus on revenue and FFO in its Q3 earnings, and raised its outlook for the full year.

Revenues rose 11.6% (and 8% sequentially) to top the highest Street estimates, and core funds from operations rose 4.9% to $1.51/share.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $4M -- a loss of $0.02/share, vs. a year-ago gain of $1.25/share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $352M, up 15% Y/Y.

Signed total bookings in Q3 are expected to generate $58M of annualized GAAP rental revenue.

The company boosted its full-year outlook on core FFO per share to $6.00-$6.10, from $5.95-$6.10. It also now sees total revenue of $2.4B-$2.5B, up from an earlier $2.2B-$2.3B.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release