Realty Income meets estimates, reiterates full-year guidance

Q3 adjusted FFO of $213.6M or $0.77 per share vs. $186.6M and $0.72 one year ago.

Company put $264.9M to work during quarter in 56 new properties in 16 states. For the first three quarters, just shy of $1B invested in 177 properties.

Portfolio occupancy of 98.3% with 86 properties available for lease (out of 5,062), down from 98.5% three months ago, flat from a year ago.

17 properties sold during quarter for $25.5M.

Same-store rents (4,272 properties) up 1% to $244.9M during quarter.

Full-year AFFO per share guidance of $3.03-$3.07 is reiterated.

Conference call tomorrow at 2:30 ET

