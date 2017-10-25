F5 Networks -1.7% as low guidance overshadows Q4 beat

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has slipped 1.7% after hours following a fiscal Q4 report where it topped analyst estimates with record results but guided low for the coming first quarter.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis rose to $154.9M from a year-ago $139.9M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $249M (down 1.6%); Services, $289M (up 6.1%).

The company also announced an extra $1B for its common stock repurchase program, incremental to an existing unused $173.7M from the October 2010 program.

It's guiding to Q1 revenues of $515M-$525M, below a consensus for $531.4M, and a non-GAAP EPS target of $2.02-$2.05, below an expected $2.09.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

