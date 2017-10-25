Higher wing costs nip at Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) in AH trading after setting full-year profit guidance below expectations.

Company-owned same-store sales decreased 2.3%.

Franchised-owned same-store sales were down 3.2%.

Cost of sales rose 190 bps to 30.8% of sales. Wing costs were up 26% to $2.16 per pound.

Labor costs fell 70 bps to 31.4% of sales.

Restaurant operating costs declined 40 bps to 15.2% to sales.

Occupancy costs +20 bps to 6.0% of sales.

The company expects FY17 EPS of $4.85 to $5.15 vs. $4.50 to $5.00 prior. Same-store sales are expected to fall 1.5% for the full year.

Previously: Buffalo Wild Wings EPS of $1.36 (Oct. 25)

UPDATE: Shares are now up 20% as investors digest the boost in guidance.