Peabody Energy protected from global warming lawsuits, judge rules

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is protected because of its bankruptcy from global warming lawsuits brought by California coastal communities against fossil fuel companies, a bankruptcy judge rules.

The discharge and injunction provisions included in BTU's Chapter 11 reorganization plan extinguish the lawsuits that were filed after the coal mining company exited bankruptcy in April, according to the ruling.

The lawsuits said BTU for decades has exported substantial amounts of coal from California and that the company has been linked to groups that have sought to undermine climate science.