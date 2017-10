Q3 core earnings plus drop income of $37M or $0.24 per share vs. $40.6M and $0.27 in Q2. Estimates were for $0.25. Dividend is $0.25.

Book value per share of $8.60 up from $8.31 three months earlier. Today's close of $8.31 is a 3.5% premium to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.54 per share or 6.5% on book value.

Interest rate spread drops to 1.32% from 1.49% in Q2.

CPR of 9.5% up 200 basis points.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

Source: Press Release

CYS flat after hours