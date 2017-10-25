Netgear stable after Arlo cameras drive Q3 beat

Netgear (NTGR -4.9% ), punished today after Amazon.com announced a new security camera, is holding steady in after-hours trade following Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines thanks to stellar growth in its own security-camera line, but featured flat Q4 guidance.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis ticked up to $26.2M from $25.9M, whereas EPS rose to $0.81 from $0.76.

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis was 9.5%, vs. a year-ago 11.5% and last quarter's 8.5%.

Net revenue by segment: Arlo, $110.5M (up 127%); Connected Home, $183.1M (down 14.9%); SMB, $61.9M (down 17.1%).

Revenue by geography: Americas, $244.4M (up 8.5%); EMEA, $62.2M (up 3.5%); APAC, $48.9M (down 8%).

It's guiding to Q4 revenue of $375M-$390M vs. consensus for $386.6M, and for non-GAAP operating margin of 7-8% and a tax rate of 33%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

