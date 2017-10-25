Core Labs off the hook in DoJ bribery probe

The U.S. Department of Justice has ended its bribery probe of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) related to the company's interactions with Unaoil, the Monaco-based firm that has been under investigation by the DoJ and the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office.

CLB disclosed in an SEC filing that the DoJ said it had closed its inquiry, which the company said examined “potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act related to the company’s interactions with Unaoil,” without taking action against it.

CLB said earlier this year that both the DoJ and the SEC had contacted it in relation to Unaoil; the status of the SEC inquiry is not clear.