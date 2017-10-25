Capstead Mortgage's Q3 performance underwhelms

Q3 earnings of $16.8M or $0.13 per share vs. $17.5M and $0.14 in Q2. Dividend is $0.19.

Book value per share of $10.56 down from $10.72 three months earlier. Today's close of $9.29 is a 12% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Negative economic return for the quarter of $0.03 per share, or less than 1% on book value.

Net interest margin fell $1.7M during quarter as higher yields on investments were more than offset by higher borrowing rates. Higher prepayments didn't help - CPR of 25.77% up 108 basis points from Q2.

