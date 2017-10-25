Drug sales disappoint at Amgen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is down 2.2% in AH trading after drug sales disappoint.

The company fell short with Repatha, Krypolis, Aranesp, Prolia and Xgeva, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Total product sales were down 1% Y/Y during the quarter.

Operating margin improved 270 bps to 55.6% of sales as lower R&D expenses factored in.

For the full year, Amgen expects revenue of $22.7B to $23.0B and EPS of $12.50 to $12.70 vs. $12.56 consensus.

Previously: Amgen beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)