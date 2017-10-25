Aflac tops estimates, boosts full-year outlook and dividend

Q3 operating earnings of $676M or $1.70 per share vs. $713M and $1.74 a year ago. The weaker yen/dollar hit operating earnings to the tune of $0.07 in Q3.

Quarterly dividend hiked 4.7% to $0.45 per share.

$219M worth of stock repurchased during quarter, or 2.7M shares. Buybacks for year's first nine months of $1M, or 13.9M shares.

Book value excluding AOCI of $46.83 vs. $42.70 a year earlier.

Outlook: $1.3B-$1.5B of stock still expected to be bought back this year. Full-year operating EPS now seen at $6.75-$6.95 vs. $6.40-$6.65 previously.

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: AFLAC beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)