Stocks slip as earnings picture turns muddled

Stocks fell for the second time in three days, as several earnings disappointments led to broad declines across all three major U.S. benchmark indexes.

Results from U.S. companies generally have been solid, but “big beats don’t surprise people anymore,” according to Mohit Bajaj, director of ETF trading solutions at WallachBeth Capital. “The downward pressure is much stronger.”

The S&P's telecom services sector (-2.3%) led the retreat after AT&T reported worse than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, followed by industrials (-1%) as Boeing sank nearly 3% despite beating profit estimates.

Chipotle plunged 15% after posting a big miss on earnings and lowering its comparable sales guidance, but the consumer discretionary sector (-0.4%) still beat the broader market, thanks in large part to Nike, which jumped 3% after providing a solid five-year outlook at its investor day.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending yields higher across the curve, perhaps fueled by speculation that hawkish economist John Taylor would become the next Fed Chair; the benchmark 10-year yield rose 4 bps to 2.44%.

U.S. crude oil fell 0.6% to $52.15/bbl.