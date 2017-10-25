ServiceNow down 4.9% despite Q3, guidance beats

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares are down 4.91% aftermarket following Q3 results with an EPS beat and revenue meet. Q4 outlook puts revenue between $531M and $536M, which beats the $528.51M consensus.

Subscription performance (constant currency adjusted): revenue, $449.5M (+41% Y/Y); billings, $497.4M (+37%) gross profit margin, 85%; Q4 billings forecast, $645M to $650M; FY billings forecast, $2.077B to $2.082B (+37%).

Professional services and other performance: revenue, $41.9M (+8%); billings, $45.6M (+10%); gross margin, 10%; Q4 billings forecast, $47M (-8%); FY billings forecast, $194M (+7%).

Key financials: Total billings were up 34% to $543M with Q4 and FY guidance at $694M to $699M and $2.274B to $2.279B, respectively. Gross profit margin was 78% (FY guide: 78%) with a 20% operating margin (Q4:17%; FY:16%). FCF totaled $95.1M.

Customers: ServiceNow added 22 new deals greater than $1M in net new ACV in the quarter. Eight of those were Federal customers.

