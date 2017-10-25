Morningstar rides broad growth in Q3 results

Morningstar (MORN -4.7% ) posted growth in revenues and profits in its Q3 earnings, with contributions from organic growth as well as acquisitions.

Operating income rose 19.7% to $52.8M, with operating margin at 23% (vs. a year-ago 22.5%).

An acquisition of PitchBook contributed 16.6M of revenue, helping boost 17% gains there, but organic growth was 8.7%.

"We're pleased with the top-line growth and continued momentum in our business, led by positive results in each of our strategic areas of focus," says CEO Kunal Kapoor.

Average monthly unique users of Morningstar.com rose 3% to 1.92M; Premium membership subscriptions dipped 0.1% to 118,209. Advisor Workstation clients bumped up to 182 in the U.S., while Morningstar Office licenses fell 6.6% to 4,303.

Morningstar Direct licenses climbed 10.1% to 13,476, and PitchBook Platform licenses rose 37.8% to 12,410.

Cash from operations was $62.5M and capex was $13.1M, resulting in free cash flow of $49.4M (up 16.8% Y/Y).

As of Sept. 30, cash, equivalents and investments came to $324M, vs. $304M as of last Dec. 31.

