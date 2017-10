Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) names David Sambrooks as its new President and CEO effective Nov. 1, succeeding Jake Brace, who will continue to serve on the board.

Sambrooks brings 37 years of experience in the energy industry to the helm, most recently as President and CEO of Sabine Oil & Gas during 2007-16.

Brace has been MPO's President and CEO since March 2015 and has more than 30 years of strategy, finance and restructuring expertise, including more than 20 years with United Airlines.