Citrix down nearly 3% following Q3 results

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are down 2.95% aftermarket following a Q3 report with an EPS beat and in-line revenue. FY17 outlook raised to put revenue from $2.82B to $2.83B and EPS between $4.79 to $4.81 compared to the respective consensus estimates of $2.82 B and $4.63.

Segment revenue: Products and licenses, $192M (-7% Y/Y); SaaS, $45.8M (+32%); Professional services, $32M (+7%).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 87% with a 32% operating margin. Deferred revenue totaled $1.7B, up 13% on the year. Cash flow from continuing operations was $255M, and Citrix ended the quarter with $940.8M in cash and equivalents.

FY18 outlook has revenue growth of 1% to 2% for a range of about $2.86B to $2.88B using the higher FY17 guidance (consensus: $2.93B). Operating margin expected from 29% to 30%.

Press release

Previously: Citrix beats by $0.18, revenue in-line (Oct. 25)