CSX announces new $1.5B share buyback program

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) postpones an investor conference scheduled for October 30. Perhaps related to the news, earlier today CSX announced that a new COO was coming on board.

The company also announces that the board of directors has approved a new $1.5B share repurchase allowance.

"The Board’s action to expand the repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in CSX’s long term future and ability to generate substantial free cash flow,” says CEO Hunter Harrison.

