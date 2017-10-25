Peabody’s Australia earnings outperformed larger U.S. division in Q3

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) says it is now pulling in more earnings from Australia than the U.S, in line with the strategy promoted by CEO Glenn Kellow since the company emerged from bankruptcy in April of focusing more on maximizing shareholder returns and less on total production.

BTU said in today's earnings conference call that it plans to sell 5x more coal this year from the U.S. than Australia, but the U.S. product is thermal coal, mostly burned by U.S. power plants, that often fetch a bit more than $10/ton; in Australia, about a third of BTU’s output is metallurgical coal, a steelmaking component that generally commands higher prices.

As a result, BTU’s Australian unit brought in 59% of the company’s $411M in Q3 EBITDA, the highest since BTU emerged from bankruptcy; shares rose 3.1% in today's trade.

