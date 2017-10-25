AT&T -3.9% as analysts point to TWX deal, video issues

AT&T (NYSE:T) fell 3.9% and plumbed a new near two-year low today, as investors got out after finding some disappointment in Q3 revenues and ahead of a coming merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

The deal is having some impact on the share price, says Nomura's Jeffrey Kvaal: "We attribute some of the downtick in AT&T shares to the impending close of the Time Warner transaction ... While we do not expect the shares to rebound immediately upon the completion of the transaction, we do expect the shares to unwind eventually."

"Time Warner, no doubt, will be a nice asset to have, but it is not going to solve all of AT&T's problems," writes analyst Craig Moffett.

Consumer Mobility revenues fell 6.3% in AT&T's quarter, and it had taken an earlier hit after revealing that its linear pay TV business lost 390,000 subscribers -- a result most observers are attributing to the slow erosion coming from cord-cutting, despite AT&T's work to link mobile subscribers with its DirecTV Now.

"While we appreciate the value of the video bundling strategy as a potential differentiator and churn buster, the outsized traditional video erosion (industrywide) suggests it will be a long time before such a strategy proves out," says Cowen's Colby Synesael.